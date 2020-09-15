Mountain Classroom with National Geographic Photographer

Come join National Geographic photographer Jad Davenport at his workshops on September 19 and 20.

Jad Davenport is collaborating with the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon for experiential photography workshops in the peak of the fall season in the mountains. He will lead guests on a leisurely hike while demonstrating the elements that photojournalist strive in each image.

Workshops are open to hotel guests only for a fee of $50/person per workshop. To reserve a spot, guests should have their confirmation number available and dial the resort Recreation Department at 970.343.1138.

What: National Geographic Photography Weekend

When (day and time): September 19 and 20, 2020

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Avon

Cost: $50/workshop in addition to overnight lodging rates