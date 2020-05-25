Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 91 near Copper Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man driving a motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene after striking another vehicle on Highway 91, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, and Summit Fire and EMS responded to a crash on Hwy. 91, just south of Copper Mountain at 12:49 p.m. on Monday.

According to the CSP: “Troopers determined the Ford pickup and Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling northbound on Highway 91. The Ford had slowed and began to make a left turn onto a private roadway when the motorcycle began to pass on the left. The motorcycle impacted the Ford on its driver side with the front of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 45-year-old male from Eagle County, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick up was uninjured.”

The accident remains under investigation but CSP reports reckless driving and speed were factors. It is undetermined if alcohol or drug impairment were also factors.