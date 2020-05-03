Motorcyclist dies in crash on Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Springs Police Department reported the victim of a single-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of S. Academy Blvd. died on Saturday evening, May 2.

CSPD responded to a traffic crash called in at 7:40 p.m. Officers and the Colorado Springs Fire Department located an unresponsive motorist and attempted medical care. The motorcycle driver died at the scene, CSPD says.

Per the CSPD press release regarding the accident:

“The initial investigation revealed that vehicle traffic was traveling southbound on South Academy Boulevard approaching the entrance to a shopping center in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard which was controlled by a traffic light. As vehicles approached the green light for southbound Academy Boulevard they began to slow for an unknown reason. The motorcycle driver attempted to slow as well, losing control of his vehicle and sliding into the concrete median in the entryway of the shopping complex where he was ejected from his motorcycle.”

CSPD reported the male victim was wearing a helmet and that neither alcohol or speed were factors.