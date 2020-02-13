Motorcycle shop owners plan to renovate RiNo block into ‘Octane Alley’

A view of the parking lot next to 2811 Walnut St. on Tuesday. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER — The view from the patio of Stem Ciders in RiNo is about to get more exciting.

Right now, patrons enjoying a drink at the business at 2811 Walnut St. look over a concrete parking lot. By the end of the year, however, there should be trees, a pergola and a water feature, along with what the lot’s owners are calling “incutainers.”

The changes are coming courtesy of John and Tai Beldock, who own the entire west side of the 2800 block of Walnut Street. The couple operate their motorcycle dealership Erico Motorsports at the north end of it.

The Beldocks know they’re not developers, and they’re not planning to construct any new structures. Instead, they’re focused on rehabbing what they have into a project they’ve dubbed “Octane Alley.” It will revolve around converting that parking lot into a pedestrian-friendly green space, something they noted is lacking in the area.

“For two people who are really just into motorcycles, this is huge,” Tai Beldock said.