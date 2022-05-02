Mother’s Day is right around the corner and I hope you have a gift for mom. If you don’t, Heather Smith Lifestyle expert has on what she has on her guide wish list.

To give your mom something special that also takes care of Mother Earth: look for

Land to Market seal — it means the product came from land verified regenerating or healing — from brands making an impact on climate crisis



A sweet treat indulge mom — no baking required — easy for kids to add to a gift basket

Soul Snacks cookies are just like home-baked – made with only wholesome, ethically sourced ingredients.



New soft slippers! Dearfoams are breathable and cozy with options for indoor outdoor!



For mom to travel this year! Dakine is stylish and sturdy — rolling suitcases for her next trip — collapsible bags for any adventure!