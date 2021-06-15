Forty Southwest Airlines flights canceled for day at DIA

In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials at Denver International Airport say they have have been made aware of 40 Southwest Airlines flights for the rest of June 15.

There may be more, though they emphasize the number of grounded Southwest flights is a small percentage of the daily total.

On an average day, Southwest Airlines has about 555 incoming and outgoing flights through DEN. The grounded flights are about 7% of Southwest’s daily Denver throughput.

Southwest Airlines is resuming normal operations on Tuesday afternoon following a total flight stoppage.

The airport suggests travelers check their flight status immediately.

If you are planning on flying on Southwest today, please check your flight status with your airline. Most of their flights for the remainder of the day have been cancelled. *Resources for those at DEN:

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a groundstop for all Southwest Airlines flights at the company’s request earlier today. Flights have now been suspended for two days.

The flight stoppage came from safety concerns. A third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.