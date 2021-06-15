Forty Southwest Airlines flights canceled for day at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Officials at Denver International Airport say they have have been made aware of 40 Southwest Airlines flights for the rest of June 15.
There may be more, though they emphasize the number of grounded Southwest flights is a small percentage of the daily total.
On an average day, Southwest Airlines has about 555 incoming and outgoing flights through DEN. The grounded flights are about 7% of Southwest’s daily Denver throughput.
Southwest Airlines is resuming normal operations on Tuesday afternoon following a total flight stoppage.
The airport suggests travelers check their flight status immediately.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a groundstop for all Southwest Airlines flights at the company’s request earlier today. Flights have now been suspended for two days.
The flight stoppage came from safety concerns. A third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.