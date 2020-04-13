Mortenson Company reaches agreement in Colorado Convention Center bid-rigging scandal

DENVER (KDVR) – The Mortenson Company will pay $650,000 to the Colorado Department of Law and donate construction services to a COVID-19 related project, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Monday.

The settlement resolves the investigation of Mortenson’s alleged role in a bid-rigging scheme related to the upgrade and expansion of the Colorado Convention Center. The company managing the project, Trammell Crow, is still under investigation.

“This egregious behavior caused Denver officials to cancel the procurement process and delay the project at significant cost to the City and to the residents of Colorado,” Weiser said.

“Today’s announcement shows we will hold accountable those companies and individuals that undermine the competitive bidding process when they bid for public construction projects and put millions of taxpayer dollars at risk.”

Under the agreement, Mortenson will pay all of its own service and constructions costs required to complete the project.

The Attorney General’s investigation uncovered strong evidence that employees from Mortenson and Trammell Crow violated the Colorado Antitrust Act by exchanging confidential information about the project that was not shared with other prospective bidders.

Additional requirements of the settlement include:

Establish a comprehensive, internal compliance program and disclose the existence of the agreement when it bids on any public construction projects in Colorado for a period of two years.

Make a presentation on ethics and antitrust compliance issues related to public projects to a large construction conference within a year of the effective date of the agreement.

Make an annual presentation on ethics and lessons learned from the convention center expansion project at a four-year college or university in Colorado as part of an ethics, corporate social responsibility, or business management program or class.

Enroll and complete the Certificate in Corporate Social Responsibility offered by the University of Colorado Leeds School Of Business within two years.

Adoption of policies in Colorado to encourage Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises to work with Mortenson on public projects in Colorado.

Monday afternoon, Dan Johnson, the president and CEO, Mortenson, sent the following statement via email:

“We hold ourselves to high ethical standards at Mortenson and how we conduct business is essential to our customers, business partners, team members and the communities where we live and work. While we have resolved the Colorado Convention Center matter with the Colorado Attorney General without adjudication or finding of liability, our involvement in this matter was neither consistent with who we are as a company nor our longstanding reputation. Simply put, we did not meet our own expectations.

Striving to do the right thing means learning from times when we may fall short. We are committed to the assurances outlined in our agreement and have made several changes to our compliance and training programs as a result. We will also share the lessons we’ve learned with others in our industry.

We have served the people of Colorado and been a part of the Denver community for nearly 40 years. The most immediate example of how important this relationship is to us is our commitment to the Attorney General that Mortenson will donate construction services support to help Colorado’s efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our focus will be on our commitment to our customers and continuing to serve as a leader in the local community. We believe that is the right thing to do.”