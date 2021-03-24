Morning snow followed by clearing on Wednesday; Highs reach 50 degrees by Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting lingering snow showers this morning across the Front Range, especially for the Palmer Divide, including Castle Rock, Franktown, and Monument. Then skies clear midday into afternoon with sunshine taking over. Highs today in the 30s and 40s.

The mountains can expect scattered snow showers across I-70 and South. Drier across the Northern Mountains. The heaviest new accumulation occurs in the Southern Mountains including Wolf Creek, Silverton, and Telluride.

We get a break on Thursday with 50s. Rain/snow showers move back in late Thursday.

Rain/snow showers are possible on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Light accumulations west and south of Denver. Highs in the 50s.

Drier and warmer on Saturday-Sunday with 50s and 60s in Denver and across the Front Range. Drier in the Mountains as well.

Forecast snow accumulation by Saturday morning.