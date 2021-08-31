More urban rooftops sporting beehives

DENVER (KWGN) – It’s creating quite the buzz! Rooftop beehives, that is. Around 35 buildings across downtown Denver sport these wooden hives.

Businesses can buy this service with Alveole, then beekeepers come out and install the hives. Checking out these hives is not only entertaining, but also very educational. Alveole says the beehives create community and sustainability.

“Honey bees are very essential for any type of environment and what we try to do is reconnect people with nature,” says beekeeper Quentin Geant with Alveole.

Each hive has about 40,000 bees living in it, creating honey and nectar. The business keeps all the honey harvested- and there’s a lot!