More than 13,500 voicemails and emails pour into DA’s office; many with the same message

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – The FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained thousands of voicemails and emails sent to District Attorney Dave Young’s office during the month of June.

Thousands of people from around the state and country expressed concern over Young’s decision not to charge the officers involved in an altercation with Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old man, who died after the August 2019 encounter. The Problem Solvers also found emails from people who said they were writing from France and Australia.

Many callers read an identical, prepared script, asking for the first responders involved in the McClain incident to be fired and demanding “a public apology and admission of guilt, specifically on behalf of Dave Young, who found that the officers did not violate any criminal laws.”

Other callers did not read from a script as they expressed frustration with the outcome of the case.

“You are a disgrace. You are shameful. You need to take action on this case,” one woman said.

Another man said he was disgusted by what happened. “Not just what occurred, but that there has been zero lack of accountability,” he said in a voicemail.

The District Attorney’s office provided 4,369 voicemails left between June 25, 2020 and June 29, 2020 and 9,178 emails, nearly all of which were sent in the month of June.

“There are over three million of us watching to make sure Colorado lawmakers do the right thing,” said one woman. “I actually call upon you to actually reflect on how you would feel if Elijah McClain was your son.”

Young previously told the FOX31 Problem Solvers he would not re-open the case unless he received new evidence.

“People protesting and people signing signatures is not new evidence,” he said in early June, when a Change.org petition, asking for the officers involved in the incident to be held accountable, gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures. That petition now has more than four million signatures.

Many of the emails sent to Young’s office included this prepared statement or something similar:

I am emailing today to demand accountability for the heartbreaking murder of Elijah McClain. I demand that charges be pressed against the officers involved in this racist killing: Nathan Woodyard, Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema. They should all be fired, and should be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for murder. Elijah McClain was wrongly detained for simply just walking down the street. An unethical “carotid hold” was performed during his detainment which led to his death. The body cams of all three officers were not used or working correctly during the incident. Elijah was 23 years old at the time of his death. He was an energetic and friendly massage therapist, working to relieve people of their pain and offer relaxation during times of stress. He should still be alive today. He would be alive today if it were not for the disgusting abuse of power and white supremacy demonstrated by the Aurora Police Department. All officers involved must face consequences for this murder in order to provide his family with justice and to stop law enforcement from committing racist and brutal acts of violence against communities of color. In addition, I demand that we provide more support for community efforts and organizations that work to prevent police brutality and violence.

Several people wrote their own messages, including one man, who sent two emails. “You will undoubtedly go down in history as a villain,” he wrote.

In another email addressed to “DA,” he wrote, “shame on you,”

“Dave (Young) is not resigning,” said Sue Lindsay, a spokesperson for the Young’s 17th Judicial District office, which handles cases in Adams and Broomfield Counties. A new district attorney will be selected in November.