More High School Graduates are Opting out of College

High school seniors are hesitant to commit to college due to COVID-19, and the question of how higher education is making informed decisions on the future of education due to COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind. In fact, a new study from consulting firm Art & Science Group found that that one in six students who have already made deposits no longer plan to attend a four-year college full-time.

Higher education expert Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian, a technology company that focuses on improving higher education in the U.S., explain the thought process of schools right now: How they are making decisions, how they are communicating with students, faculty, and staff, and how they can lean on data to make better-informed decisions about summer and fall semesters — or even 2021.