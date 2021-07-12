More heat and haze Monday; Storm chance Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday calls for more haze and heat with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

We’ll be staying dry with plenty of sunshine but it will be smoky — an Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m. The smoke in the atmosphere is from local and regional wildfires.

The mountains will hit the 80s in the valleys with a 20% chance for scattered storms across the high country and foothills.

On Tuesday for the All-Star Game forecast, temperatures will still hit the 90s that afternoon with a 20% chance of storms. Storm chances will be highest during the early and mid afternoon hours with drier weather moving in that evening. If a storm happens at Coors Field it won’t be a washout.

Storm chances will go up to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather will return by the weekend with temperatures staying in the 90s all week.

