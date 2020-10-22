More Coloradans than ever live near wildfire zones

DENVER (KDVR) – The blazes at Cameron Peak, CalWood and East Troublesome Creek shine a spotlight on the growing numbers of Coloradans near wildfire areas.
The Colorado Forest Service uses the term wildland-urban interface to describe areas where human structures meet wildfire fuels. As Colorado saw a flood of newcomers in the 2010s, the amount of residents in these areas boomed.
As of 2017, approximately 2.9 million people live in Colorado’s wildland-urban interface, up from 2 million people just five years earlier. The new figure represents more than half of the state’s total population.