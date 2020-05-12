More Americans Turn to Bikes to Stay Active

Recently Trek Bicycle conducted a national survey exploring the shift in cycling behaviors and attitudes during the COVID-19 pandemic. With social distance orders still effect, data shows that Americans are turning to cycling for alternative modes of essential transportation as well as for mental and physical health.

Commuters are opting to cycle to replace crowded forms of public transportations like subways, trains and buses. When it comes to commuting, 85% of Americans perceive cycling as a safer mode of transportation compared to public transportation during COVID-19. If Americans must travel within 5 miles during COVID-19, 90% included biking in their top 3 primary modes of transportation.