Moon will pass by 3 planets May 12-15

DENVER (KDVR) — The moon will pass by Venus, Mercury, and Mars within four days this week.

Starting on the evening of May 12, the moon will be low on the horizon by Venus. On May 13 it will be above Mercury and on May 15 the moon will be spotted next to Mars.

The moon is in its waxing crescent phase that happens just after a new moon. This means that it will be a thin crescent shape that will get wider each day.

To spot the event, look west and low on the horizon after sunset. Venus will be the brightest of the planets, followed by Mercury and then Mars.

All three should be visible with the naked eye, though Venus and the moon will be competing with evening twilight on May 12 and may be slightly more difficult to spot. When the moon is near Venus, it will also be low on the horizon which could make it hard to spot in areas with mountains to the west.

Weather conditions to spot this event on the Front Range will be clear, dry, and mild on May 12 and 13. When the moon is close to Mars on the 15th, skies will be partly cloudy with isolated storms.