Montrose meth dealer receives over 12 years in prison

DENVER (KDVR) — A U.S. District Court judge handed down a 151 month sentence to Joseph Davis for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine earlier this week. He also received five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to court documents and sentencing statements, Davis was a mid-level meth dealer operating out of his home in Montrose with his wife and a co-defendant. He began dealing in 2019 while he was on parole following his release from prison after serving part of a 10 year sentence for drug distribution.

“Significant drug prosecutions like this are a high priority for our office, particularly when it involves a smaller community,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said.

“The length of this sentence – more than twelve years – demonstrates just how seriously we take this criminal activity. We commend our law enforcement partners, including the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose County Police Department for their excellent work.”

Davis’ co-defendant, Naomi Vaughn, is separately scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2. Eleven additional alleged co-conspirators have cases pending against them.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that those who seek to sell this poison in our community will be caught and dealt with severely,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter said.

“The DEA and our law enforcement partners across the state are committed to eradicating the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine and other hard drugs plaguing our communities.”