Montana guide dies after grizzly mauling near Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (NEXSTAR) — A backcountry guide died over the weekend just days after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as Carl Mock, died Saturday, two days after he was attacked by the bear in a forest several miles north of the park gateway town of West Yellowstone. The sheriff’s office said Mock had gone fishing alone.

Mock, who was able to call 911 after the attack, was found after searchers looked for him for about 50 minutes, ABC News reported. He had suffered scalp and facial wounds. He was transported by toboggan and snowmobile to an ambulance and taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office told ABC News.

The bear was shot and killed last Friday after charging a group of game wardens and others investigating the attack.

Officials say they are confident that the bear they killed is the one that attacked.

Officials said the male bear was probably defending a nearby moose carcass.

ABC News reported that Mock was a guide at Backcountry Adventures, which provides snowmobile rentals and tours, according to its Facebook page.

