Monster Jam returns to Denver

The unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event returns to Denver this weekend at Ball Arena.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience returns to Denver prior to Saturday and Sunday events, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience. Happening on Saturday & Sunday from 10:30 -12:00.

The Arena Championship Series West features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining. Brandon Vinson gets behind the wheel of the legendary black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Tristan England returns to competition in Earth Shaker®, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon® and Myranda Cozad in Scooby-Doo™ looks to lock in the championship.