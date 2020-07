DENVER (KDVR) – Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Chris Tomer says a small monsoon is surging across Colorado, bringing new moisture via southerly winds as well as afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

The Colorado State Patrol suggests preparing your vehicle for the monsoon rains by doing the following four things:

Ensure wiper blades are in good condition

Correct tire pressure and tread depth

Clean windows

Check your headlights

4 things to check on you car before the monsoon rains this weekend and all next week. New Wiper Blades, Tire Pressure and Tread Depth, Pre Treat Windows, and all Lights working. pic.twitter.com/qhkXlzS5X7 — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 24, 2020 Prepare your car for monsoon driving