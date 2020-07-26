Monsoon brings scattered showers and storms, mild temperatures Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoonal moisture has increased in Colorado over the last few days bringing scattered showers and storms. More showers and storms will move across the state Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threat with storms that develop today will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Thanks to cloud cover, temperatures will stay mild again on Sunday reaching the low 80s in the afternoon. Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Monday morning before drying out.

Monday’s precipitation chances will go down to 20% with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast every day this week. Temperatures will heat back up to the 90s by Friday as drier conditions move into Colorado by next weekend.