Whittier Pub building sells for $1.15M

DENVER (KDVR) — The retail building where Whittier Pub operates has sold, and comments from the new owner provide some insight into recent signage that had some worried about the future of the restaurant.

The building at 2000-2018 E. 28th Ave. in Whittier, the neighborhood northwest of City Park, sold for $1.15 million last week, according to public records.

In addition to the pub, the building is also home to two other businesses: 3 Sons BBQ and Bodies on Point, which said it offers acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

The property was sold to Eat Em Up Acquisitions LLC, managed by Mark Smith, who said he has been active in local real estate for years.

The property was sold by LPC 28th Avenue LLC, which purchased it in November 2012 for $560,000, records show. The entity is managed by Jon Hauser, managing principal of Denver-based Drake Real Estate Services. Drake, in turn, is affiliated with Little Pub Co., which has operated the Whittier Pub.

Read more on BusinessDen.com