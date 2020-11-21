What else does Larimer Square’s potential buyer Asana own? Here’s a sampling

The oldest structures along Larimer Square date to the late 1800s. (Photo: BusinessDen)

DENVER — Asana Partners’ profile in Denver is poised to blossom.

While the Charlotte-based real estate firm currently owns just a handful of buildings along Tennyson Street, it is under contract to purchase Larimer Square — a deal that would give Denver’s most prominent block its first new owner in 27 years.

Asana, however, is familiar with big buys. The company founded in 2015 has raised more than $1 billion — a $500 million fund closed in 2017, and an $800 million fund closed in 2019 — and picked up numerous properties in cities ranging from Los Angeles to Miami Beach, Dallas to Cambridge.

According to the company’s website, Asana targets “urban and near-urban neighborhoods” that it considers “dynamic, growth-oriented markets.” It looks for high levels of educational attainment, household income, and population density.

In other words, Asana is less interested in suburban strip malls and more interested in holdings in hip or up-and-coming walkable neighborhoods.