WeWork bails on another location, this time in RiNo

DENVER — WeWork doesn’t plan to move forward with its second planned location in RiNo, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The New York-based coworking company said in late 2018 that it had leased two floors of the office building at 3600 Brighton Blvd., now known as Rev360.

At that point, the project had yet to break ground. But the five-story structure has since been completed.

Earlier this year, WeWork representatives applied for permits related to tenant improvement work. But the company’s space is being shown to other potential tenants, and WeWork is telling customers that its nearby location at The Hub, at 3601 Walnut St., is slated to be its only in RiNo, according to sources.

Rev360 was completed in the third quarter, but no one has moved into its office or ground-floor retail space. WeWork was the only announced tenant.