West Colfax lot, selling for second time in two years, goes to Texas developer

DENVER — A used car lot along West Colfax Avenue has sold for the second time in two years, the latest move from a Texas-based developer entering the Denver market.

SB 4190 West Colfax LLC purchased that address last week for $2.05 million, according to public records.

The 0.43-acre lot along West Colfax was previously home to Andy’s Car Land, a used car lot. It’s currently being used as overflow for a different car lot nearby, according to signage at the site.

The lot was sold by 4190 West Colfax Avenue LLC, which purchased it in late 2018 for $1.5 million.

The purchasing entity lists an office address that corresponds to that of Austin-based residential developer StoryBuilt, and an executive at the firm signed loan paperwork associated with the sale. StoryBuilt, which did not respond to requests for comment, changed its name from PSW Real Estate last October.