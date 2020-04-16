Vectra Bank looks to build nine-story headquarters within Belleview Station

The headquarters is planned for the southwest corner of Quebec Street and Layton Avenue, the grassy area in this photo. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Vectra Bank is looking to build itself a new headquarters.

The Denver-based financial institution, which has 37 branches around the state, submitted a site-development plan to the city this month, proposing a nine-story office building within the master-planned Belleview Station area of the Denver Tech Center.

The plans call for about 99,500 square feet of office space on the building’s top four floors. Floor plates would be approximately 25,000 square feet.

“We’re planning on using the bulk of it,” Bruce Alexander, Vectra president and CEO, told BusinessDen. “We’re contemplating that we might lease out a floor in the early years until we grow into it.”

The structure would be built on a 0.95-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Quebec Street and Layton Avenue, across the street from the Belleview Station stop.

