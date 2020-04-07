Vacant industrial building on half-acre Tennyson lot sells for $2.5M

The building at 4556 Tennyson St. in Denver sold for $2.5 million. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — One of the few industrial properties remaining along Berkeley’s Tennyson Street has sold, but the buyer doesn’t have immediate plans to redevelop it.

4556 Tennyson LLC purchased 4556 Tennyson St. in Denver for $2.5 million, according to public records.

The sale took place in late January, but was recorded by Denver County only last week. Commerce Bank provided financing for the deal.

The parcel consists of an approximately 12,000-square-foot industrial building on a 0.47-acre lot, according to property records. The building previously was home to Paramount Fabrics and Alpine Window Coverings, but is now vacant.

The property was sold by Carleno-Hagen LLC, managed by Thomas Carleno and Donald Carleno Jr. The Carleno family, which is involved with the businesses that operated at the site, purchased the property in 1992 for $240,000, records show.

