U.S. Bank cutting 20% of Colorado branches, including two downtown

The U.S. Bank branch at 1625 N. Broadway will not reopen. The Minnesota-based company said Thursday that it is closing a total of 26 branches in the state. (Photo: BusinessDen)

DENVER — U.S. Bank is significantly reducing its physical footprint in Colorado.

On Thursday, hours after BusinessDen reported the company had closed its branch at 1625 N. Broadway, Minnesota-based U.S. Bank said it is closing a total of 26 branches in the state.

Nineteen of those branches are in what the company considers the Denver market.

As of June 30, U.S. Bank had 72 branches in the Denver metro area, and 136 in the state, according to the FDIC. Going off the statewide figure, the closures amount to just shy of 20 percent of the company’s branches.

In addition to 1625 N. Broadway, the local closures also include the branch at 1660 Wynkoop St., across from Union Station. That will reduce the company’s downtown Denver branch count to one: 950 17th St.