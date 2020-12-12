Top 5 November home sales: Two Country Club homes were priciest

This home was originally built by prominent local architect Burnham Hoyt, who designed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as his residence in 1942. (Photo: Lily O’Neill, BusinessDen)

DENVER (KDVR) — A home designed by Red Rocks Amphitheatre architect Burnham Hoyt sold for $6.8 million last month, earning the top spot on the list of November’s priciest home sales.

The home at 545 Circle Drive, which greets visitors entering the Country Club neighborhood from North Gaylord Street, was originally built by Hoyt, who also designed the Denver Public Library, as his own residence in 1942. According to the Colorado Historical Society, it’s said to be the prominent mid-century architect’s “finest surviving commission in luxury residential design.”

Sellers Kevin “KC” Gallagher, the CEO of Little Pub Company, and his wife Kelly purchased the 8,569-square-foot house for $3.9 million in 2013, according to property records. In 2014, Denver-based Sexton Lawton Architecture completely renovated the home’s interior features.

Little Pub was founded in 1994 and operates 18 Colorado-based neighborhood pubs and restaurants, such as Don’s Club Tavern on Sixth Avenue, The British Bulldog in Five Points and The Hound in Hampden South.

The home was purchased by 545 Circle LLC on Nov. 3, according to public records. Brodie Cobb is the managing member of the entity, according to documents associated with the sale. Cobb is the founder and CEO of The Presidio Group, a wealth management firm based in San Francisco, according to its website.