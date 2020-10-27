Three-units-in-one Ballpark area condo with a safe room lists for $18M

The condo is located next to Coors Field and has sprawling views of downtown and the mountains. (Photo: Lily O’Neill, BusinessDen)

DENVER — The owners of a condo near Coors Field think they have something that’s worth more than the top of the Four Seasons.

Joseph Romano and his wife Gina have listed their nearly 7,000-square-foot unit — really three units combined into one — in the Lofts at 2245 Blake Street building for $18 million.

That’s $2 million more than the western-facing penthouse atop the 45-story Four Seasons building downtown, which set a record for Denver condos when it sold for $16 million in late February.

The Romanos’ four-bed, seven-bath condo, which occupies the top two levels of the six-story building, hit the market last week.

In addition to panoramic views of downtown and the mountains — which a decent number of local listings can boast — the unit comes with a fully concealed safe room, and hangar space at Centennial Airport.