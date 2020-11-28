The Avenue Grill won’t reopen after 32 years in Uptown

DENVER — After more than three decades in Uptown, The Avenue Grill has permanently closed.

The bar and restaurant at 630 E. 17th Ave., which has been around since 1988, never reopened after the pandemic shutdown in March. And its assets, which include a long-term under-market lease, fixtures and a liquor license, went up for sale this month.

Broker Mark Valente of Denver-based Sanborn and Company, who is listing the 3,800-square-foot space, said the closure is a result of the worsening pandemic and owner Bill Ferguson’s looming retirement.

“Bill has owned several other restaurants that he’s sold prior to this and is looking toward retirement, and this was just one piece of that,” Valente said. “Unfortunately, the timing of the pandemic made it happen sooner rather than later.”

Ferguson, whose company Basic Food Group operated the restaurant, did not respond to a request for comment.