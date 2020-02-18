Tech exec pays $1.2M for former church in West Wash Park

The building at 1001 S. Pearl St. in Denver was most recently home to Front Range Bible Church. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (KDVR) — A tech executive has purchased a former church in West Wash Park.

Leon Farfel, acting as Farfel LLC, paid $1.23 million this month for 1001 S. Pearl St., according to public records. He is CEO of Toolcase, an IT services firm based in the Denver Tech Center.

Tanner Fanello of Fuller Real Estate represented the buyer. He said Farfel wants to repurpose the existing building, but otherwise doesn’t have a set plan.

Fanello, on Farfel’s behalf, is hunting for a creative office user interested in “a unique space in a really nice neighborhood,” but retail or restaurant use, or even apartments, are also possibilities.

“All of this is going to require a rezoning,” Fanello said.

