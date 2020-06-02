Sweetgreen sets opening dates for Cherry Creek, downtown locations

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Sweetgreen’s first Colorado locations are almost here.

The hip salad chain said in a Friday email that its location at 275 St. Paul St. in Cherry Creek will open on June 11. A second location at 1750 Wewatta St. by Union Station will open June 26.

BusinessDen broke the news last August that California-based Sweetgreen was planning the two Denver locations, as well as one in Boulder.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three recent graduates of Georgetown University. The chain now has more than 100 locations.

Salad options at Sweetgreen include “Guacamole Greens” and “Kale Caesar,” according to its online menu. The company also offers bowls, and earlier this year introduced plates, with options including “Herby Fish + Rice” and “Tofu Steak and Sweet Potatoes.”

