Sur La Table stores in Cherry Creek, Belmar among dozens closing nationwide

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Kitchen supply retailer Sur La Table plans to close nearly half its stores, including locations in Cherry Creek and the Belmar section of Lakewood.

The Seattle-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week and disclosed plans to close 56 of its 121 stores, according to the Associated Press.

Sur La Table plans to sell the remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group.

Five of the 56 stores already have closed. The other 51 stores slated to be shuttered are having liquidation sales.

In Cherry Creek, Sur La Table operates at 121 Clayton Lane. The company moved into 7,434 square feet there in 2012, after having previously operated within the Cherry Creek Shopping Center across the street.

