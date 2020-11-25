Sunbeam recalls over 900,000 Crock-Pots due to burn hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KDVR) – Sunbeam Products has issued a recall for Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.

Model #SCCPPC600-V1 SLOWCOOKER CRP 6QT SS EXPRESS with a manufacture date from July 1, 2017 to October 1, 2018 with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN is under recall.

The release said use of the Crock-Pot can cause burns if the lid is not fully locked.

Over 900,000 units in the United States are under the recall.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product immediately and contact Sunbeam for a replacement.