Strategic Wealth Designers: What to do with your stimulus money

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Live Blog
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Stimulus Check FAQ
Stay-At-Home Order
Unemployment: How to File
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Wednesday
Top Stories
Watch: Gov. Polis holds Wednesday news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado
‘Extraordinary job of social distancing’; Critical data shows ‘leveling off’ of patients being hospitalized in Colorado with coronavirus
Greeley, Weld County to open non-hospital isolation facility for coronavirus patients
FBI warns companies of employees faking coronavirus test results
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Polis speaks about Rockies’ season, return of youth sports
Top Stories
Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Wednesday
Colorado in urgent need of volunteer telehealth providers, health officials say
Watch: Gov. Polis holds Wednesday news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado
‘Extraordinary job of social distancing’; Critical data shows ‘leveling off’ of patients being hospitalized in Colorado with coronavirus
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
Channel 2 News at 4:00
Strategic Wealth Designers: What to do with your stimulus money
Money
Posted:
Apr 15, 2020 / 01:33 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2020 / 01:33 PM MDT
Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
Watch: Gov. Polis holds Wednesday news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado
Watch Live: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Wednesday
Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado
Video
COVID-19 Cases in Colorado
‘Extraordinary job of social distancing’; Critical data shows ‘leveling off’ of patients being hospitalized in Colorado with coronavirus
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Filmmaker captures jaw-dropping drone video of Denver’s ‘cash register building’
Video
Top Stories
Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado
Video
Watch: Gov. Polis holds Wednesday news conference on COVID-19 in Colorado
‘Extraordinary job of social distancing’; Critical data shows ‘leveling off’ of patients being hospitalized in Colorado with coronavirus
50s before cold front with snow arrives tonight; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day tomorrow
Video
IRS ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track your stimulus payment is now live
Colorado Convention Center may not be needed by the time it’s ready for COVID-19 patients
Video
More Home Page Top Stories