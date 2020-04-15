Strategic Wealth Designers: What to do with your stimulus money

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $366,981,543 to 49 Colorado airports in respond to the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Tuesday.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.