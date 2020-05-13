Strategic Wealth Designers: Upside down retirement plans

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Nearly 89% of Coloradans paid May rent on time
Top Stories
Disease possibly related to coronavirus in kids reported at Missouri hospital
Video
Lakewood approves $375,000 in grants for nonprofits serving COVID-19 needs
Alabama principal posts funny video on how he feels about coronavirus pandemic
Video
Virus consipracy-theory video shows challenges for big tech
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical storm likely to develop in the Atlantic this weekend
Video
Top Stories
“We could’ve died,” Missouri mother grateful to survive hail storm
Video
Nearly 89% of Coloradans paid May rent on time
Disease possibly related to coronavirus in kids reported at Missouri hospital
Video
Supreme Court hears election year Colorado case over ‘faithless electors’
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Strategic Wealth Designers: Upside down retirement plans
Money
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 01:14 PM MDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 01:14 PM MDT
Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
30+ planes to fly over metro Denver Thursday to honor essential workers, raise money for COVID Relief Fund
Out-of-state travelers asked to stay away from Colorado until the time is right, according to the Colorado Tourism Office
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Latest COVID-19 updates
Video
List: Opening dates for campgrounds at Colorado state parks
Video
Denver restaurant owner investigated for allegedly violating COVID-19 quarantine
Video
COVID-19 Cases in Colorado
Rocky Mountain National Park will begin a phased reopening May 27
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Colorado: Latest COVID-19 updates
Video
Wednesday is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment
Video
More than 1,000 Coloradans have died from COVID-19; Here are some of their stories
Video
Watch Live at 2 p.m.: Gov. Polis meets with President Trump at the White House
Video
Supreme Court hears election year Colorado case over ‘faithless electors’
Partly sunny, 80 degrees Wednesday; Rain chances increase late week
Video
More Home Page Top Stories