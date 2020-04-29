Strategic Wealth Designers: Business reboot challenges

DENVER (BusinessDen) -- Neighbors looking to preserve a 95-year-old condo complex off Speer Boulevard already have crowdfunded the $875 they’ll need to submit a landmark nomination for the structure to the city.

Sarah McCarthy, one of the three Denver residents who recently submitted a notice of intent to the city, and Lisa Purdy, who is assisting in the effort, told BusinessDen last week that they hope developer Hines and the owners of the Carmen Court condo complex will withdraw their request for a certificate of demolition eligibility.