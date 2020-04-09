Strategic Wealth Designers: Best money moves if you’ve lost your job

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Live Blog
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Stimulus Check FAQ
Stay-At-Home Order
Unemployment: How to File
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
New options available for Coloradans struggling with mental health during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Man threatens lawsuit after Kaiser Permanente Colorado postpones cancer surgery due to coronavirus
Video
Greeley meat plant employee dies as company ramps up COVID-19 health screenings
Video
Metro-area man in medically induced coma due to COVID-19, wife recovering
Video
Watch: White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing for Wednesday
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
New options available for Coloradans struggling with mental health during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Weather at Home: How to make homemade snow
Man threatens lawsuit after Kaiser Permanente Colorado postpones cancer surgery due to coronavirus
Video
Greeley meat plant employee dies as company ramps up COVID-19 health screenings
Video
Metro-area man in medically induced coma due to COVID-19, wife recovering
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
The Big Game
Japan 2020
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Strategic Wealth Designers: Best money moves if you’ve lost your job
Money
Posted:
Apr 8, 2020 / 06:11 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2020 / 06:11 PM MDT
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sponsored content from Strategic Wealth Designers.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Read
Colorado communities continue to show solidarity, howl together at 8 every night
Video
Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following seizure, likely COVID-19 case
Video
Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado
Video
COVID-19 Cases in Colorado
Metro-area man in medically induced coma due to COVID-19, wife recovering
Video
Man handcuffed in front of daughter at Brighton park for allegedly violating social distancing
Video
Greeley meat plant employee dies as company ramps up COVID-19 health screenings
Video
Top Stories
Live Blog: Updates on coronavirus in Colorado
Video
Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following seizure, likely COVID-19 case
Video
Spring showers ahead in Denver, then snow returns for Easter
Video
ACLU, Denver civil rights attorneys seek emergency order to protect high-risk people in Weld County Jail from COVID-19
Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, clearing Joe Biden’s path to the Democratic nomination
Colorado family watches loved one’s funeral over FaceTime
Video
More Home Page Top Stories