Six-story apartment building slated to break ground along Tennyson

The existing single-story building at 3870 Tennyson St. is set to be demolished. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A six-story project planned for Tennyson Street is approaching groundbreaking.

Denver-based Alpine Investments, led by Churchill Bunn, expects to begin demolition of the existing one-story building at 3870 Tennyson St. in the coming days, then start construction of a six-story, 39-unit apartment building.

Bunn said the building will have about 4,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and 45 parking spaces on the first and second floors. Julie McBrearty of Legend Partners and Sam Zaitz of JLL are handling the retail leasing. The apartments, which will range from about 500 to 1,400 square feet, will be on floors three through six.

Planned amenities include outdoor space for most units, rooftop solar panels, a fitness center and rooftop lounge.

TreanorHL is the project architect. I-Kota Construction is the general contractor.

