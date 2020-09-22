‘Shark Tank’ deal with Thornton whiteboard startup erased and rewritten

THORNTON, Colo. — The ink is permanent on a “Shark Tank” deal landed by a Thornton-based dry-erase whiteboard startup.

But it’s a bit different than the one seen on TV.

Anthony Franco, founder of McSquares (pronounced M-C-squares, like the equation), told BusinessDen that he closed his deal with investor Kevin O’Leary in July.

In an episode filmed in June 2019, and aired on ABC this past May, O’Leary — otherwise known as “Mr. Wonderful” — agreed to invest $300,000 for a 25 percent stake in the company. But that changed in the months since, to $50,000 for 11 percent.

Franco plans to use the funds to continue McSquare’s expansion into several product lines, as well as several new sales channels, including exporting into Europe.