Shake Shack to open in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR/BusinessDen) — More ShackBurgers are coming to the metro area.

New York-based chain Shake Shack, which operates locally in RiNo and Highlands Ranch, plans to open within Edgewater Public Market, the food-hall-anchored retail complex at 5505 W. 20th Ave. in the small city just west of Sloan’s Lake.

The restaurant is taking about 3,400 square feet, according to broker Ken Himel of David, Hicks & Lampert Brokerage, who represented Edgewater Public Market developer LCP Development.

Shake Shack won’t be in the former King Soopers where the food hall is located, but rather in a stand-alone building within the development at the corner of 20th Avenue and Depew Street.

Shake Shack, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, currently operates two restaurants locally. It’s been at 2995 Larimer St. in RiNo — also developed by LCP Development — since March 2018, and in Highlands Ranch since July 2018.

