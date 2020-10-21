Sales at classic car dealership in Denver accelerate during pandemic

Co-owner and CEO Britt Douglas with “one of his all-time favorite” cars in the showroom, a Ford Bronco with a Corvette motor. (Photo: Lily O’Neill, BusinessDen)

DENVER (KDVR) — When the pandemic arrived, and the economy dipped, Britt Douglas expected his business to take a toll.

As one of the owners of Worldwide Vintage Autos, he sells classic cars ranging from the 1950s to the late ’80s.

“Classic cars are a want, not a need,” Douglas said. “So, I anticipated people would hold on to their assets. But the complete opposite has happened and we’re seeing more cars and buyers than ever.”

The dealership, which both sells and consigns vintage vehicles, typically sells around 100 cars each month. But since the pandemic, the company has consistently sold around 115 a month, and did a record 124 cars in May.

Douglas said revenue is up 10 percent over the last six months. The vast majority of transactions — 90 percent— are done online.