DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers have been shocked when driving by gas prices in recent days.

According to AAA, the national average is about $4.06 per gallon. Colorado’s average is typically lower than the national average, Colorado’s average is about $3.75 per gallon.

These prices have many rethinking their budgets, especially those who drive for a living. These days, filling up the tank can empty a wallet.

“It’s insane,” said Kelly Portlock. “I just filled up before I came here and I stopped at $77, and that wasn’t full.”

“I drive a Chevy Colorado, and that cost like $70, usually it’s like 50,” Randy Drinkwater said.

Kelly Portlock is a stay-at-home mom of three. She is a DoorDash driver a few days a week to get some extra income.

“The car that I have is a gas guzzler anyways,” Portlock said. “I don’t really have a choice to get a little car.”

Randy Drinkwater drives Uber full time. He’s also noticed the changing prices, but he can’t pump the brakes — this is his livelihood.

“It’s really all about hustle, you know. I get up in the morning, and I don’t leave until I hit a certain goal for that day,” Drinkwater said. “It is what it is. Sometimes I have to not go out to eat every day to save some money.”

“I really have to cut back on some things too,” Drinkwater added.

Portlock, however, might change course altogether.

“If it keeps going up, I feel like it wouldn’t be worth it for me, because I’m just leaving my kids at home to go pay for gas, which I don’t want to do,” Portlock said.

Uber sent a statement saying they are making an effort to save drivers money, using an app called GetUpside to save a little bit at the pump.

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25 cents per gallon through cashback with GetUpside,” Uber said. “Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”