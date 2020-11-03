Rise Nation falls victim to COVID-19, closes two of its three Denver gyms

DENVER — Rise Nation will soon be down to its last Denver location.

Two out of the three Hollywood-based fitness brand’s franchise locations, where class participants climb on upright cardio machines, have fallen victim to the pandemic, according to owner Avrum Elmakis. The Cherry Creek location will remain open.

“People are scared,” Elmakis said. “I personally don’t understand how it’s OK to go to a bar and take your mask off, but at a gym, you have to work out with a mask on. As a business owner, it doesn’t make sense to operate with severe limitations like capacity restraints. No one builds a plan around 20 to 50 percent occupancy.”

Elmakis plans to permanently close Rise Nation’s Denver Tech Center location at 4930 S. Yosemite St. by the end of December.

He opened the approximately 3,000-square-foot gym in December 2019 but was forced to close nearly four months later due to the pandemic. It reopened for group classes in June, but he said member return has been down 50 percent.

“This location was meant and designed to be a destination for people working in the Denver Tech Center, and occupancy rates are down massively,” Elmakis said. “It’s particularly challenging to be a business, let alone a startup, in that area right now.”