RiNo plumbing supply shop closes a year after selling site to developers

DENVER — A longtime business along RiNo’s Brighton Boulevard has gone down the drain.

Do-It-Ur-Self Plumbing and Heating Supply, at 3100 Brighton Blvd., closed in late September after decades at the site.

A woman who answered the business’s phone Monday said the company had agreed to vacate the space by the end of that day, and that it was still undetermined if and where Do-It-Ur-Self would resume operations elsewhere.

The closure was expected. In November 2019, a trust associated with the Hill family — which also controls the business — sold Do-It-Ur-Self’s real estate to Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners and Denver-based Elevation Development Group. The companies paid $18.7 million for the 1.85-acre site, records show.

According to Do-It-Ur-Self’s website, Harold Hill and Bob Hill Sr. began a machinery company at the site in the 1940s, and a family member purchased the adjacent Truesdells Plumbing Supply in 1972. Truesdells was renamed Do-It-Ur-Self.