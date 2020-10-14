Rezoning would pave the way for apartments at corner of Colfax, Kalamath

Burger King is among the tenants on the site of a proposed apartment complex with 280 units at the corner of Colfax and Kalamath. (Photo: Thomas Gounley, BusinessDen)

DENVER — Burger King’s days at the southwest corner of Colfax and Kalamath appear to be numbered.

Minnesota-based Opus Development is eyeing the site for its latest local multifamily project, and the Denver City Council will consider a rezoning request that would pave the way.

The project would be built at 1010 and 1050 W. Colfax Ave., as well as the adjacent 1443 Kalamath St. parcel. The site is currently home to the standalone Burger King and two retail strip centers, whose tenants include a laundromat, a Mexican restaurant and dentist’s office. A Starbucks location at the site failed to reopen after the pandemic.

The property is owned by Zocalo RLLP, which is affiliated with Denver-based Sidford Capital.

Joe Swensson, a Denver-based senior manager of real estate for the company, said Opus is under contract to purchase the 1.89-acre site.