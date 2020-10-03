Rezoning measure would allow ADUs across northwest Denver neighborhood

Alleys like this one in central Denver are considered prime for accessory dwelling units. (Photo by Thomas Gounley, BusinessDen)

DENVER — The city’s approach to accessory dwelling units may get a little less piecemeal.

The Denver City Council is considering a rezoning measure that would essentially allow ADUs to be built throughout Chaffee Park, a neighborhood in the city’s northwestern corner.

ADUs are small residences that are built on the same lot as another home. In Denver, the logical place to build is at the rear of a property along the city’s alleys.

The structures, typically intended for one or two people, are sometimes referred to as “granny flats” because they can keep an aging family member close at hand. ADUs are also sometimes rented out through sites like Airbnb, an arrangement that complies with Denver’s primary residence requirement for short-term rentals.

“This is the first time an entire neighborhood has been rezoned to allow accessory dwelling units,” Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, who is sponsoring the measure, said at a Tuesday council committee meeting.