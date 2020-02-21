Quiznos says first location is ‘unsustainable’ as landlord lists building for lease

Quiznos has operated at 1275 Grant St. in Denver since 1981. (Photo by BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER — If you haven’t gone to the inaugural Quiznos in the 39 years it’s been open, you might not want to wait.

A spokeswoman for the Denver-based chain of sandwich shops said in a Wednesday email that “amid local market expansion and associated rising costs, the economics of operating our Grant Street location has become unsustainable.”

“Because of this, the franchisee has decided to explore all available options,” the spokeswoman said. “This location, which has served local patrons for decades, remains open for the time being, along with about 15 other Quiznos restaurants in the Denver area.”

The restaurant on the corner lot at 1275 Grant St. in Denver was Quiznos’ first, opening in 1981. Signage at the site notes the distinction.

BusinessDen reached out to Quiznos after noticing that the building was being marketed for lease on LoopNet. The website indicates the listing was posted at the end of January.

