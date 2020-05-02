Prime West push into multifamily includes plans for eight-story Sunnyside project

The project would replace a number of existing buildings, including one on the corner used by Aberdeen Construction. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Office developer Prime West is planning to branch into multifamily.

The Denver-based company, which is wrapping up work on its 15-story 6900 Layton office tower in Belleview Station, submitted a site-development plan earlier this month proposing an apartment complex in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

The eight-story, 208-unit building would be built on the eastern side of the 4100 block of Jason Street, replacing everything north of Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee. It would feature 187 parking spaces, some of which would be underground, as well as a ground-floor retail unit.

An executive with Prime West declined to comment. The company does not yet own the site. The parcels are home to industrial buildings used by Aberdeen Construction and Murray Brown Laboratories, as well as two homes that appear to be vacant.

The parcels will need to be rezoned for Prime West’s proposed redevelopment to occur. City records show a rezoning application has been submitted, but has yet to go before the Planning Board, the first step in the process.

