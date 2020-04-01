Owner of purple Uptown building applies for demolition eligibility as five-story project proposed

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A colorful dash of New Orleans flair in Uptown may be on the way out.

The owner of the two-story purple flowered building at 777 E. 17th Ave. — which Eater Denver once observed “seems to have been lifted straight from Bourbon Street” — has applied to the city for a certificate of demolition eligibility.

The certificate, if granted, makes it easy to demolish the structure any time within the next five years. And public records show a developer is eyeing the site for an apartment complex.

The building, which dates to 1910, appears to be vacant. Tony P’s Bar & Pizzeria operated in the building from November 2012 to January 2018, according to the Denver Business Journal. Prior to that, from 2000 to 2011, it was home to gay bar JR’s.

Records show the building is owned by Dome Development Ltd., which paid $400,000 for it in 2001. The entity lists an office address that matches that of brokerage NAI Shames Makovsky, and firm co-founder Evan Makovsky signed the application for the certificate.

